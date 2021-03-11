Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $144.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.60 and a 200 day moving average of $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $149.54.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

