NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.51. 255,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 718,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $407.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.83.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 73.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

