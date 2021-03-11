Myrtle L. Jones Sells 5,462 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $230,118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 550.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after buying an additional 2,809,156 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $46,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.