MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $654,900.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 154,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

