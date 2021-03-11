Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative net margin of 237.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.85%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

