Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

MYO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myomo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of MYO opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. Myomo has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Myomo by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

