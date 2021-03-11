Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 2168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Myers Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $837.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Myers Industries by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

