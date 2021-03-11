Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Position Trimmed by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $396,937.80. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,017 shares of company stock worth $1,246,528. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.

Shares of MUR stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 68,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,437. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

