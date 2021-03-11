Mullen Group (MTL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mullen Group (TSE: MTL) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$14.25.

3/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Mullen Group was given a new C$12.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Mullen Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.00.

1/19/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$12.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.35. 267,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,518. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$12.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

