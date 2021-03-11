Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Purchases 144 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.4% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $354.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.62. The company has a market cap of $335.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,793 shares of company stock worth $9,582,941. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.