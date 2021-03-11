Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. Tenneco comprises approximately 2.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 415.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director James S. Metcalf bought 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $419,028.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,113,469. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

