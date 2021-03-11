Morse Asset Management Inc Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $133.00. 265,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,441. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

