Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,187.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,091,225 shares of company stock worth $591,044,931 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EL traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $282.10. 27,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.63 and a 200 day moving average of $244.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

