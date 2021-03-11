Morse Asset Management Inc Has $9.32 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,626 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 2.6% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $77,784,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 402,863 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,483 shares of company stock worth $7,784,123. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.76. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $200.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.