Morse Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 34.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $586,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,429 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,242,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $226.45. The stock had a trading volume of 223,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,151,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $244.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.83.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

