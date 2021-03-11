Morgan Stanley Trims Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price to $105.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.00.

Leidos stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

