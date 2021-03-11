Morgan Stanley Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $37.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on URBN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.35.

URBN opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -464.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 65.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after acquiring an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

