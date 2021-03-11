Morgan Stanley Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $182.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.
Shares of PNC opened at $173.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.19. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $181.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
