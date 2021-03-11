Morgan Stanley Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $182.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

Shares of PNC opened at $173.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.19. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $181.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

