Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Lowered to $65.50 at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to $65.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

NYSE:APH opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Amphenol by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

