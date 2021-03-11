Morgan Stanley Increases 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $50.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ONEM. BTIG Research started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $41.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $997,668.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,974.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,102 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $202,392.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,286.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 968,696 shares of company stock worth $42,259,297 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after buying an additional 3,609,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,064,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,699,000 after buying an additional 58,758 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $171,545,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 1,019,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,553,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,451,000 after buying an additional 122,999 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.