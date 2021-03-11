Morgan Stanley Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $22.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.58.

SPWR opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SunPower by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,590,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 428,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SunPower by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

