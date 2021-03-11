Morgan Stanley Boosts Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target to $12.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $390.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.