Morgan Stanley Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $70.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.79.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,276. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 76.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 253,171 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 257,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

