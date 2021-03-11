Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.