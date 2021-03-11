Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,627 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,058,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,066,000 after acquiring an additional 157,967 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

