Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

