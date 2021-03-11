Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 85.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after buying an additional 5,953,210 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,806,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 508.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,982 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 335.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,325 shares during the period. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,052 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGI. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

