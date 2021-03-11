Monkey Project (MONK) Price Up 67.2% This Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 42% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 67.2% against the dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $175,145.81 and approximately $266.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,134,516 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

