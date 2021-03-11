MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Up 8.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s share price was up 8.7% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $315.00 and last traded at $311.92. Approximately 1,468,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 766,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.05.

The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.86.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,905,713 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.