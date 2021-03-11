Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Trading Up 6.4%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.59 and last traded at $67.35. Approximately 121,413 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 116,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Truist increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,792,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

