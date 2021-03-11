Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report sales of $62.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the lowest is $62.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $51.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $298.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $299.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $361.27 million, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $388.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.