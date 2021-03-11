Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce $9.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.05 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $6.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $25.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $33.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $42.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of MTEM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 126,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 1,185,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at $97,735,177.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,961,105 shares in the company, valued at $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,705,774 shares of company stock worth $20,621,086. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

