Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Trading 7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) traded up 7% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $37.13 and last traded at $36.23. 1,294,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,020,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Specifically, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 172,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,502,318.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MWK shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $796.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,043,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,605,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

