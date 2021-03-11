Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s current price.

MWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $708.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWK. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

