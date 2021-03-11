Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

NASDAQ:MWK opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,778,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

