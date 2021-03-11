Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.
Mohawk Group stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $761.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other Mohawk Group news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 62,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $1,050,680.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mohawk Group Company Profile
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.
