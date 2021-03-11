Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $791.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 62,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.79.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

