Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading 13.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) traded up 13.9% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $16.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mogo traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.17. 2,239,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,078,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

MOGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mogo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

Get Mogo alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mogo by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $265.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.93.

About Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.