Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MOGO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. 2,074,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,403. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mogo in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Mogo in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mogo by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 574,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

