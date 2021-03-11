Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 827 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,415. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

