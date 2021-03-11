MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Trading 7.7% Higher

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.34 and last traded at $162.61. Approximately 623,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 538,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average is $139.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

