Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0118

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $42.17 million and $2,536.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,791,847,040 coins and its circulating supply is 3,586,637,473 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

