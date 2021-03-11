Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.79, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,986.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $96,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,108.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $13,334,625 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

