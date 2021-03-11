Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.75

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 1297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSBI shares. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $642.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,158 shares of company stock valued at $290,466. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 136,375 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

