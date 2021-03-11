Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Declares GBX 3.10 Dividend

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MWY opened at GBX 693.20 ($9.06) on Tuesday. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 764 ($9.98). The stock has a market cap of £400.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 727.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 691.51.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

