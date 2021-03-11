Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Declares GBX 3.10 Dividend

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:MWY opened at GBX 693.20 ($9.06) on Tuesday. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 764 ($9.98). The stock has a market cap of £400.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 727.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 691.51.
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile
