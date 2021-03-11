MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham Sells 3,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total transaction of $2,138,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $756.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,304.58 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $767.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,647,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,249,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

