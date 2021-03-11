MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham Sells 3,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total transaction of $2,138,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MicroStrategy stock opened at $756.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,304.58 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $767.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.03.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
