Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.64.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.