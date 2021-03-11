Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $130.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.64.

Shares of MU stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

