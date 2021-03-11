Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after buying an additional 122,458 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,119. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average is $128.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

