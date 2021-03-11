Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.75

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as high as $8.71. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 77,756 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

